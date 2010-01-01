Satisfy Your Cravings On-The-Go
Fresh, delicious, and made-to-order dishes for
Ejelyn's Kitchen foodies.
Fresh, delicious, and made-to-order dishes for
Ejelyn's Kitchen foodies.
At Ejelyn's Kitchen , we believe that food should be more than just fuel for the body - it should be an experience. That's why we put so much care and attention into every dish we serve. From the way we source our ingredients to the way we plate our dishes, we strive to create a culinary experience that will leave a lasting impression.
Our head chef, Ejelyn, attended Central Philippine University, where she trained in Hotel and Restaurant Management. After making her home in Florida she decided to share her culinary skills and start Ejelyn's Kitchen . Her passion for food is evident in every dish she creates, and she loves nothing more than seeing the joy on her customers' faces.
Our menu is a reflection of our philosophy - bold, flavorful dishes that are designed to delight the senses. We use only the freshest ingredients and prepare everything from scratch.
2 pcs Pork BBQ Stick, 2 pcs Lumpia (pork or beef) and Pancit w/chicken or Rice
2 pcs Chicken BBQ Stick, 2 pcs Lumpia (pork or beef) and Pancit w/chicken or Rice
Chicken Teriyaki, 2 pcs Lumpia (pork or beef) and Pancit w/chicken or Rice
Crispy Pork Belly, 2 pcs Lumpia (pork or beef) and Pancit w/chicken or Rice
5 pcs Lumpia (pork or beef) and Pancit w/chicken
3 pcs Pork BBQ stick w/rice
3pcs Chicken Stick w/Rice
sides
Vermicelli Noodles with chicken
6 pcs. Beef or Pork
6 pcs.
Homemade by Ejelyn!
Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew
Yummy and Delicious Filipino Cuisine!
Follow us on social media and keep checking our events to see when we're in your area.
We can't wait to see you!
5204 Mobile Hwy Pensacola, FL 32526
Mon
By Appointment
Tue
By Appointment
Wed
04:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Thu
04:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Fri
04:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Sat
04:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Sun
Closed
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours!
Open today
05:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Food Truck will be parked next to Woodsie's Hilltop:
Pensacola, FL 32526
